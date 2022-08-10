Former President Donald Trump will testify under oath on Wednesday as part of a lengthy investigation by New York’s attorney general into his business dealings, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

His testimony comes only days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in a separate federal investigation.

The long-running New York investigation, headed by the state’s Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has looked into claims that the Trump Organization mislead tax agencies on the worth of assets such as golf courses and buildings.

“In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump added: “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Trump is testifying at a crucial juncture in the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

The attorney general’s office announced in May that the investigation was winding down and alleged that it had enough evidence to launch a case against Trump, his company or both.

They stated that Trump’s deposition was one of the last items needed to make their case.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have both testified in the last week, according to the report.

James alleged in court documents that she has found evidence that Trumps company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”

Trump has denied all the allegations, describing the investigation as a “witch hunt” that is politically motivated and accusing the attorney general’s office of “doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process.”