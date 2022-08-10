A total 140,000 Likud members will be able to vote in the party's primaries on Wednesday, choosing which of the candidates will make it into the 25th Knesset.

The party is expected to be the largest in the next Knesset, as it is in the current Knesset, winning 34-35 seats.

Likud has not held primaries in over three years, and the party is now interested in making the list more attractive to potential voters, in order to maximize the number of votes it receives in the November elections.

Voting began at 9:00a.m. at 110 voting stations around Israel. The polls will close at 9:00p.m. Likud chair MK Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara are expected to vote at 11:00a.m. in Tel Aviv.

Among the Likud candidates with the greatest support are MK Yuli Edelstein, former Knesset speaker; MK Amir Ohana, former Justice Minister; MK Keti Shitrit; MK Miki Zohar; former Welfare Minister Haim Katz; former Culture and Sport Minister and former Transportation Minister Miri Regev; MK Etty Atia; former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat; former Tourism Minister Yariv Levin; former Economy Minister Eli Cohen; former Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz; former Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis; and former Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Gallant.

Other candidates with a significant amount of support include former ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon; former Equality Minister Gila Gamliel; MK Yoav Kisch; MK Keren Barak; and MK Shlomo Karhi.