Investigators from the National Fraud Investigations Unit at Lahav 433 on Wednesday morning arrested the mayor of a town in central Israel, a CEO of a municipality and two other suspects.

The detainees are suspected of allegedly having been involved in crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, false registration in corporate documents, money laundering and other tax-related crimes.

The police investigation began following a suspicion that, during the municipal elections held in 2018, interested parties transferred funds, amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels, to the election campaign of the then-candidate for mayor.

The police suspect that in exchange for these funds, the candidate promised them that he would work to promote their financial affairs after being elected.

The suspects will be brought during the day for a hearing on the extension of their detention at the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court.