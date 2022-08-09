The Israel Airports Authority announced Tuesday that Palestinian Arabs from Judea and Samaria will be able to fly from Ramon Airport in the south to Turkey. At first there will be flights only to Antalya, and in September there will be flights to Istanbul.

According to the announcement, Atlas Global will operate the flights to Antalya and launch the line by the end of this month, and the flights to Istanbul will begin in September and will be operated by Pegasus Airlines. There will be two weekly flights to each destination on Airbus A321 aircraft. These flights will be reserved for Palestinian Arab passengers.

Until now, Palestinian Arabs flying abroad would have travel to Jordan and fly from there. Now they will have the additional option of flying out of Israel.

In October, Pegasus will also launch a line for Israelis from Ramon Airport to Istanbul that will include four weekly flights.