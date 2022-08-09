Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Tuesday with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

The Presidents discussed Israeli-Russian bilateral relations, including the challenges of the Jewish People in the Diaspora. In this context, President Herzog elaborated on the issue of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia.

"The phone call was frank and honest," a statement from Herzog's office emphasized.

The two presidents emphasized the important areas of cooperation between Israel and Russia, and agreed to remain in contact.

President Putin underscored his personal commitment to Holocaust commemoration and the fight against antisemitism.

This phone call was initiated by President Herzog, at the request of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.