IDF observation soldiers on Monday spotted four suspects approaching the border fence from Jordan towards Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces who were dispatched to the scene apprehended the suspects, who carried eight shotguns.

After the suspects were apprehended the weapons were confiscated, IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces spotted an additional suspect. Following a pursuit, he was also apprehended.

The weapons and the suspect have been transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning.

Some of the confiscated weapons Credit: IDF spokesperson