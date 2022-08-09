United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni stated on Monday that his party will continue to remain loyal to the right-wing bloc and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Gafni said that even if Netanyahu's bloc does not have 61 seats to form a government after the elections, his party will join the Likud in the opposition.

A few months ago, Gafni hinted that there is a possibility that he will go with Benny Gantz in the future. He even questioned Netanyahu's leadership and said that "the opposition needs to take stock of who is most worthy and who has the most chance of forming a government immediately - without the need to go to elections."

Now, however, he has changed his mind.

"I will go with the right anyway," Gafni claimed on Monday. "The bloc will have 61 seats. No other scenario will exist, and if it does - the entire bloc will sit down to decide together, we will reach a solution."

"Everyone learned during this past year how bad it can be if we are not in power. I did some soul searching and came to the answer: We should go with the Likud in any case, even to the opposition, and not weaken the bloc," added Gafni.