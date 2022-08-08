Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Monday evening with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The two leaders spoke at length. The Prime Minister began by expressing his appreciation to the President of Egypt for his extensive efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized that Egypt plays a very significant role in preserving regional stability and security.

The two spoke about the importance of strengthening and developing normalization between Israel and the countries of the region, and the importance of dialogue for regional stability.

President Al-Sisi raised the Palestinian issue; Prime Minister Lapid emphasized his view that there is a need to improve the economic situation of the Palestinians.

The leaders also spoke about humanitarian matters that are important to both countries as well as continued economic cooperation.

The ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, went into effect at 11:30 p.m. Israel time on Sunday night.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday night welcomed the ceasefire, saying in a statement, “Over these last 72-hours, the United States has worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and others throughout the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict. I thank President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and the senior Egyptian officials who played a central role in this diplomacy as well as Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and his team for helping to bring these hostilities to an end.”

“My support for Israel’s security is long-standing and unwavering—including its right to defend itself against attacks. Over these recent days, Israel has defended its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks launched by the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the United States is proud of our support for Israel’s Iron-Dome, which intercepted hundreds of rockets and saved countless lives. I commend Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his government’s steady leadership throughout the crisis,” stressed Biden.