New figures released by the Pentagon on Monday estimate that Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties during its invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russians are taking a tremendous number of casualties,” Colin Kahl, Defense Department under secretary for policy, told reporters, according to The Hill.

“There’s a lot of fog in war but I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70 or 80,000 casualties in the less than six months. Now, that is a combination of killed in action and wounded in action and that number might be a little lower, a little higher, but I think that’s kind of in the ballpark,” Kahl added.

The number is significantly higher than previous US approximations. In July CIA director William Burns put the total casualties at around 15,000 dead and 45,000 wounded.

Most of the Russian casualties likely took place during the opening phase of the war in which Russia tried to take Kyiv and western Ukraine but stumbled, focusing instead since that mite on occupying the eastern portion of the country, including the Donbas region.