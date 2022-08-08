A shark was captured by drone footage swimming in the water off Daytona Beach, Florida dangerously close to swimmers on Thursday.

According to Fox35 Orlando, Robert Russ and his brother watched a six-to-seven foot blacktip shark swimming near the boardwalk for over a mile, filming it with a drone.

"It swam towards multiple people before realizing they were not food and moving on. It was unnerving at moments to watch this since there are quite a few people bitten here, but confirms they are generally unintentional bites," Russ said in a statement.

Shark attacks in Florida mainly occur in August and September.

Most shark attacks in the US take place in in state, with the majority occurring in Volusia County which holds the record (320) for the highest number of shark attacks recorded.