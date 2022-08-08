Joint Arab List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh, the head of the Balad party, strongly criticized the IDF during an interview with the Knesset Channel Monday and called it "the most destructive machines in the world."

"I can certainly condemn the Israeli occupation. The Israeli occupation produces victims," Shehadeh said.

"You are a military machine, that's what you created, a machine of destruction. Without a doubt, I hear how you brag about it, I say - you're right, you created a machine of destruction.

"The Jews in the State of Israel created one of the most well-oiled, most efficient, most destructive machines of destruction in the world, that cannot be taken away.

According to him, "If violence and terrorism is something that is forbidden, then it is forbidden for everyone. The fact that Israel does it does not make it right (violence). The State of Israel must not go and eliminate people without trial."

MK Simcha Rothman responded, "If there was a member of the Knesset who talked about 'the Arabs in the State of Israel who have created a machine of destruction', he would have long been disqualified from running for the Knesset for inciting racism. But Sami Abu Shehadeh will also be in the next Knesset, contrary to the Basic Law of the Knesset and courtesy of the Supreme Court."