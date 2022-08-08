A Canadian Jewish advocacy organization slammed two politicians from Mississauga, Ontario for posing with a ‘notorious BDS leader.’

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center denounced the two lawmakers for posing next to the anti-Israel activist and his antisemitic banner.

“Shocked and disturbed to see [Mississauga] MP Iqra Khalid and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie posing with a notorious BDS leader and Ayatollah supporter and his disgusting, antisemitic banner. It reads ‘Palestinian Holocaust Made By The Zionists,’” Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center tweeted on Sunday.

A photo of Khalid and Crombie posing with the BDS leader was posted to Twitter by the Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights CDRHR account along with the caption: “Thank you Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie for supporting the Palestinian Canadian community and to condemn the most recent Israeli attacks on Gaza. Also thank you MP Iqra Khalid for your support & committing to always stand for Palsetinian human rights & justice.”