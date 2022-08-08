British Conservative party leadership candidate Liz Truss promised in a letter addressed to Conservative Friends of Israel supporters to review moving the UK embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“I understand the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British Embassy in Israel,” Truss wrote. “I’ve had many conversations with my good friend Prime Minister Lapid on this topic. Acknowledging that, I will review a move to ensure we are operating on the strongest footing within Israel.”

Truss also pledged to pass her party’s bill to end the ability of local councils to pass BDS policies.

“Public bodies should not be engaging in such discriminatory policies which go against the stance of this government and sow needless division. I will ensure that this is put to a stop.”

Her letter also touched on improving Holocaust education, including educating the public “on the dangers of antisemitism and the role it plays in driving anti-Zionism and anti-Israel sentiment.”

“A crucial part of this is the continued education on the horrors of the Holocaust, which I hope will be reflected in a fitting memorial to the memories of the millions of victims,” she said.

Truss also gave her support to the renewed UK-Israel free trade agreement, writing: “I look forward to deepening our connection through a free trade agreement which cements our relationship with Israel.”

“As a world leader in science and technology, defense and cyber, and with a highly skilled population, the UK would benefit greatly from closer trade with Israel,” she said.

She added: “Our shared values are strong and need defending. The UK should stand side by side with Israel, now and well into the future.”