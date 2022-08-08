Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Israel for its two day shooting war with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, going so far as to accuse Israel of murdering children.

"We have clearly stated [to the Israelis] that the Al Aqsa Mosque is Turkey's red line," Erdogan said, condemning the visits of Jewish people to the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

"For a couple of days, while Israeli officials have attacked Palestinian civilians, we have clearly demonstrated our stance: There is no excuse for murdering babies.

"The Republic of Turkey stands with the people of Gaza and our Palestinian brothers and sisters," Erdogan said.

During the two-day conflict, which Israel has called 'Operation Breaking Dawn,' 1,175 rockets were fired at Israel, of which 200 fell within Gaza itself. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 380 of the rockets, with a 96% success rate.

Eight people, including four children, were killed in Jabalia on Saturday in what the IDF has said was definitely a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad. The IDF released a video showing the rocket being launched as part of a larger salvo and falling while still over Gaza.

The IDF attacked 170 terror targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group, and destroyed a terror tunnel which had not yet crossed into Israeli territory.