But the revelations come a month after the Times announced that Carlo accepted a suitcase with 1 million euros in cash from Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. And Prince Charles's closest aide resigned after the Times revealed he had given an award to a Saudi tycoon who had donated £ 1.5 million to Windsor charities.

Since 2011, Prince Charles has met 95 times with emirs and sheikhs. In practice, when he does not denounce the climatic catastrophe, Charles takes tea with some Islamic dictator. It would be easy to dismiss the Times' blatant revelation as the weakness of an uncrowned prince. But England today is a gigantic Islamic manger. Universities, finance, sports, governments ...

In recent years, the UK has seen £ 140 billion in investments from the Gulf states. The figures were compiled by UK Declassified, an investigative journalism organization. An impressive amount of money, enough to lead some to call London "the eighth emirate". UK trade with six Gulf countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - is estimated to be worth £ 45 billion annually, making them the fourth largest trading partner after the United States. EU and China.

The Saudis have a £ 598 million stake in the oil giant British Petroleum.

Saudi businessman Mohamed Abuljadayel owns a third of The Independent and Evening Standard media.

Qataris have put a huge amount into the UK housing market.

Major investments include Harrods, Canary Wharf and a stake in the London Stock Exchange.

Abdulhadi Mana Al Hajri, brother-in-law of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad al Thani, bought the Ritz Hotel in 2020 for 700 million pounds.

The Sheikh's sovereign wealth fund - the Qatar Investment Authority - owns 22 percent of Sainsbury's and 6 percent of Barclays bank. It also has a 20 percent stake in Heathrow Airport Holdings.

Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum, Emir of Dubai, is the largest owner of racehorses in Britain.

The Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, has assets of $ 342 billion. Its international arm, the Kuwait Investment Office, is based in London, with its advisory board that includes former UK Chancellor and Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond and former Minister David Howell.

The country's sovereign wealth fund owns a majority stake in the British carmaker McLaren.

We all remember how Britain used its position in the United Nations to support Saudi Arabia's demand for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, to give just one example of the consequences of all this money.

Qatar announced in the spring 10 billion pounds of investment in England.

News has recently come out that former English football star David Beckham has signed a contract worth € 178 million with Qatar.

The Emir of Dubai who owns Manchester City has saved Barclays (the UK's largest bank) from the financial crisis. The same bank that for years has been pushing for "sharia bonds", Islamic finance.

The University of Cambridge has entered into negotiations with the United Arab Emirates for a mega donation of 400 million pounds, reveals the Guardian.

A donation of £ 8.4 million from a Kuwait foundation is just one of the large sums to go to the London School of Economics, where a £ 1.5 million scandal broke out ten years ago by the Gaddafi Foundation run by his son. of the dictator, Seif al-Islam, who in return received a fine doctorate from the prestigious university.

The London School of Economics received £ 9 million from the UAE Foundation to establish a center for Middle East studies and £ 2.5 million for a building to be named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, the nation's founder.

According to an academic report cited by the BBC, Islamic regimes have donated £ 750 million to British universities since 1996.

The Telegraph in an investigation revealed that a Saudi prince has donated 8 million to Cambridge to build the Alwaleed Bin Center for Islamic Studies.

Talal; Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah, donated 8 million to the University of Exeter and the Qatar Development Fund donated 3 million to Oxford.

When Melanie Phillips coined the expression “Londonistan” fifteen years ago, we did not foresee that level of surrender.