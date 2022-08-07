Prime Minister Yair Lapid will on Sunday hold a security update meeting with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, following the escalation and Operation Breaking Dawn.

Prime Minister Lapid's office issued a statement saying that it initiated the conversation with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's office presented a message, from which it appears that Netanyahu's chief of staff sent a text message at 2:13 p.m. to the Prime Minister's military secretary, Avi Gil, and asked him for a security update.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., Lapid published a message stating that he is "inviting tomorrow, in light of the security situation, and as required by law, the chairman of the opposition MK Benjamin Netanyahu for a security update together with his military secretary. The exact time will be determined between the two offices."