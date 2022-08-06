Iran blasted Israel on Friday after it launched the counterterrorism Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip.

"The Zionist attacks on Gaza are a crime and a provocative adventure, Israel will bear the responsibility of their consequences," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement quoted by Kan 11 News.

Israel announced on Friday afternoon that it had launched Operation Breaking Dawn, which began when the IDF eliminated senior Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jabari. 15 other terrorists were killed, the IDF said.

Hours later, terrorists from Gaza fired a barrage of rockets towards Israel, including a barrage towards central Israel.

IDF aircraft retaliated by attacking a site for the production of materials used in rockets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

A weapons production site, a rocket launcher and a military post used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip were attacked as well, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Later on Friday evening, an IDF aircraft attacked rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihadist terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s condemnation of Israel comes one day after its President, Ebrahim Raisi, blasted Israel during a meeting in Tehran with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala.

On the efforts to normalize ties between Israel and regional countries, the Iranian President said, "The Zionist Regime thought that by normalizing and establishing relations with these countries, it could create security for itself, while these measures did not create security for the Zionists in any way, and it won't happen because they don't have correct knowledge and prediction of the region and its future developments," said Raisi.

The President further called the support of the nations for the Palestinian issue as the biggest obstacle to the policies of the United States and the Zionist Regime in the region and added, "Today, the Muslim nations of the region deeply hate the usurping Zionist Regime and consider resistance as the main and basic line in confronting this Regime."

Iran has supported both the Islamic Jihad and Hamas and has said it is proud to be doing so. Senior officials in both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have openly admitted they received support and assistance from Iran on both the financial and military levels.

