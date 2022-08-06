An Egyptian delegation is making its way to Israel in order to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, Al Arabiya reported on Friday evening.

The report further claimed that Israel has informed Egypt that it refuses to stop the attacks in Gaza, until its goals are achieved.

Egypt has also been involved in mediating past ceasefires between Israel and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel announced on Friday afternoon that it had launched Operation Breaking Dawn, which began when the IDF eliminated senior Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jabari. 15 other terrorists were killed, the IDF said.

Hours later, terrorists from Gaza fired a barrage of rockets towards Israel, including a barrage towards central Israel.

IDF officials estimated that the Islamic Jihad fired at least 100 rockets toward Israel, of which at least 60 entered Israeli territory and at least 33 were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

IDF aircraft retaliated by attacking a site for the production of materials used in rockets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

A weapons production site, a rocket launcher and a military post used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip were attacked as well, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Later on Friday evening, an IDF aircraft attacked rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihadist terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that over 10 rockets were fired from these launch sites towards the territory of the State of Israel.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)