IDF aircraft on Friday evening attacked a site for the production of materials used in rockets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

A weapons production site, a rocket launcher and a military post used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip were attacked as well, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The attack on the sites constitutes significant damage to the terrorist organization's ability to develop military capabilities,” the IDF added.

Later on Friday evening, an IDF aircraft attacked rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihadist terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that over 10 rockets were fired from these launch sites towards the territory of the State of Israel.

In a subsequent attack, IDF fighter jets struck another Islamic Jihad site for the production of materials used in rockets in the Gaza Strip.

Also attacked were sites for the production of mortar shells were attacked.

"The IDF continues at this time to attack terrorist targets of the Islamic Jihad throughout the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The air strikes came after terrorists from Gaza fired a barrage of dozens of rockets towards Israel, including a barrage towards central Israel.

IDF officials estimated that as of 10:25 p.m., the Islamic Jihad fired at least 100 rockets toward Israel, of which at least 60 entered Israeli territory and at least 33 were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave a statement to the press after the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn against terrorists in Gaza.

"The directive the security forces received from us was clear: Israel will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians. This government has a zero tolerance policy for any attempted attacks - of any kind - from Gaza towards Israeli territory," Lapid said.

“Today’s activity in Gaza was against concrete threats which disrupted daily routine in southern Israel. Israel isn’t interested in a wider conflict in Gaza, but will not shy away from one either,” he stressed.

Gantz said, "Our policy is clear: Whoever threatens us - will not exist. This is true for the successor of Baha Abu Al-Ata, Tayseer al-Jabari, and it is true for any terrorist who seeks to harm the citizens of Israel. This is the case in Gaza, this is also the case in Judea and Samaria and in all the areas where we will continue to operate all the time."

