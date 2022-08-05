\With Israeli airplanes no longer having to fly around Saudi airspace, the CEO of El Al announced that a direct flight between Tel Aviv and Melbourne is in the company’s plans.

CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia said at the Google Travel & Tourism Conference in Tel Aviv this week that El Al is considering the idea of the direct flights in the wake of the Abraham Accords, the Australian Jewish News reported.

“The Abraham Accords have opened up various exciting possibilities, El Al is analyzing the potential of new routes to Tokyo, Dublin and Melbourne,” she said in a statement on LinkedIn.

The flight would only take 15 hours, a reduced time due to not having to fly around the Arabian peninsula.

During the pandemic in 2020, El Al had two direct flights to Melbourne and Perth to repatriate Australian citizens. But the flights took 16 hours and 24 minutes without being able to traverse Saudi airspace.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Alex Ryvchin told the news outlet that the direct flight would remove “barriers to travel” for Australian Jews wishing to see relatives in Israel and visit the Jewish homeland.

“Ending the long slog of upwards of 24 hours travel time will also enable more Australians to discover one of the most remarkable countries in the world which will have dividends for tourism, business and advocacy,” he said.

