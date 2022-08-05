Nassau County, which makes up part of Long Island, has declared that April 29 will be “End Jew Hatred Day.”

They are the first jurisdiction in the United States to pass a motion marking the day.

“Nassau County has issued a resolution declaring April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day. This is a first step in combatting systemic bigotry against Jewish people in America,” Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, said on Facebook.

“I am so proud to have worked together with the Holocaust Museum and Center for Tolerance and Education on this initiative, and I am grateful to the legislators in Nassau county who have now become the fourth county/district to issue such a Proclamation.”

In January, Nassau County recognized the HRA Working Definition of Antisemitism.

The executive order directed all County departments and officials in the county is to be guided by the IHRA definition, in complying with, implementing and enforcing laws or regulations that prohibit acts of antisemitic discrimination or harassment.

