Terrorists from Gaza fired a barrage of dozens of rockets towards Israel on Friday evening, including a barrage towards central Israel.

Around 9:00 p.m., sirens were sounded throughout southern Israel, including in Ashdod, Yavne, Sderot and other communities located near the Gaza border.

The sirens then extended to central Israel, being heard in the cities of Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Holon, not far from Tel Aviv.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system was activated following the barrages. There are no reports of physical injuries or damages at this time.

Another barrage of rockets was fired towards communities located near the Gaza border shortly after 10:00 p.m.

IDF officials estimated that as of 10:25 p.m., the Islamic Jihad fired at least 100 rockets toward Israel, of which at least 60 entered Israeli territory and at least 33 were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The sirens continued into the night as barrages continued to target southern Israel.

The Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for firing the rockets, and announced that "this is an open campaign and not limited only to the Gaza Strip."

Following the rocket fire, the IDF retaliated by attacking terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The rocket attacks came hours after Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn, which began when the IDF eliminated senior Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jabari.

15 other terrorists were killed, according to the IDF.

Later, an IDF aircraft attacked and destroyed a rocket launching site of the Islamic Jihad in Khan Yunis.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)