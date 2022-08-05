Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman condemned IDF attacks on Gaza.

"Assassinations and shelling will only lead to more suffering and destruction in Gaza and will not bring any security to the citizens of Israel. Lapid is trying to prove that he is a [security hawk] by wreaking havoc on Gaza and forcing Israelis into bomb shelters," she said.

Chairman of the Knesset Committee MK Nir Orbach responded to Touma-Suleiman.

"I realize that you don't care if residents of southern Israel are cooped up for three consecutive days. When we strike the head of the terrorist snake you are up in arms. You are serving in the wrong country's governing body."

"I applaud the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, and the government of Israel for making [the right] decisions to protect the State of Israel and its citizens," he added.

Since the beginning of strikes on Gaza, the IDF has assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad commander who was driving his car at the time of the attack.

The terrorist has been named as commander of the Islamic Jihad military forces in Gaza Tayseer al-Jabari.

15 more terrorists have been killed, according to the IDF.