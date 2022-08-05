Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday morning held a security assessment on the situation in the area adjacent to Gaza.

Following the discussion, Lapid said: "The security and quality-of-life of the residents of the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip are our top priority. We are working to return the residents of southern Israel to their daily routine as quickly as possible. This is our responsibility."

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, National Security Council Director Prof. Eyal Hulata, Israel Security Agency (Shabak) chief Ronen Bar, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, and other senior officials participated in the discussion.

Additional security consultations will be held as necessary over the weekend.

This week, Israel's defense echelon made the decision to close roads and disrupt train routes near the Gaza border, due to concerns that the Islamic Jihad terror group would attempt to retaliate for the Jenin arrest of its leader, Basa'am Asadi.

On Thursday, the IDF decided to reinforce existing divisions along the Gaza border in order to prepare for a possible confrontation with terrorists.