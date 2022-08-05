A representative of Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland arrived at the family home of Islamic Jihad leader Basa'am Asadi in Jenin and met with his family members.

Asadi was arrested by IDF forces at the beginning of the week during an army operation in the area.

According to journalist Barak Ravid, A diplomatic source stated that the visit of the UN representative to the family home took place as part of efforts to contain the ongoing escalation on the Gaza border.

On Wednesday, the Jenin battalion of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group threatened to attack Israel in response to the arrest of the organization's leader in the Samaria region.

"The Zionist occupation forces committed a heinous crime when they stormed the camp of our heroes and raided the home of Sheikh Bassam Asadi, attacking him and his respected family in a manner that reflects the malicious face of this occupation," the Jenin battalion said in a statement.

The battalion pledged to carry out a retaliatory attacks against Israel. "Our victorious battalions said these things the day before yesterday (during the arrest) and at the moment of the assault, and we will not let the event go unnoticed," stated the Jenin battalion. "We hold the criminal occupation fully responsible for the life of our esteemed Sheikh, and the criminal occupation bears full responsibility for all the consequences of this cowardly action."

The Islamic Jihad in Gaza also threatened a military confrontation with Israel over the arrest, after which emergency measures were taken in the Gaza envelope area, including the closing of roads leading to the border and ceasing the operation of local trains.