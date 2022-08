Sefer Devarim (the Book of Deuteronomy) begins with a very interesting introduction to the sefer (book), and when reading the pesukim (verses), you really have to ask:

A. Who's talking - is this Moshe (Moses) giving his own speech, or did Hashem (G-d) command Moshe to give this speech??

B. Why does the Torah go into such a long introduction when and where exactly Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) are?!