Ingredients:

Beet Gazpacho:

4 medium Gefen Organic Beets or other ready-cooked beets, divided

2 cups Manischewitz Borscht, or more until desired consistency is reached

1/4 cup diced red onion, divided

3 Persian cucumbers, divided

1/4 cup fresh, cleaned dill, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons Tonnelli Red Wine Vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 avocado, diced, for garnish

Garnish:

drizzle of olive oil

diced beets

diced red onion

diced cucumber

fresh dill

Prepare the Beet Gazpacho:

Place three beets, borscht, 1/8 cup red onion, two cucumbers, dill, red wine vinegar and seasoning into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add more borscht as desired until you achieve your desired consistency.

Taste and adjust vinegar and seasoning. Place in the fridge until ready to serve.

Before serving, prep the garnishes. Pour chilled beet soup into bowls, drizzle with olive oil and top with garnishes.

Courtesy of Kosher.com