Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon Gefen Peanut Butter

1/4 of a bar of your favorite dairy chocolate

1 teaspoon Gefen Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup boiling hot water

1 cup milk of choice, such as Gefen Coconut Milk

ice, for serving

Prepare the Explosion Iced Coffee:

In a hot cup, add all the ingredients besides the hot water, and milk. Mix well until everything is somewhat combined. Add the boiling water and mix well. Allow to stand for five minutes to allow the peanut butter and chocolate to melt, stirring occasionally.

In a glass or 20-ounce plastic cup, add the ice. Pour the coffee mixture and milk on top of the ice. Stir well and enjoy!

Courtesy of Kosher.com