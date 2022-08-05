Iran's intelligence ministry said on Thursday it had arrested 10 Islamic State (ISIS) group suspects who were planning attacks targeting religious commemorations, AFP reported.

The ministry said that "10 Daesh terrorists", using the Arabic name for ISIS, had been arrested, adding that they had been "sent to carry out several terror operations among the mourners."

Two intelligence agents were injured in a gun battle during the arrests, it added.

The arrests come as Iran is commemorating the first 10 days of the Islamic holy month of Muharram, culminating in Ashura on Monday, when worshippers throng mosques and take part in processions.

The intelligence ministry said the suspects had entered from neighboring Iraq and Turkey, and were arrested in operations over the past three days in western and southern Iran.

Iran accused Israel of using the jihadists to attack them, claiming the men were sent following "last week's big failure in the explosion of a sensitive center" that it blamed on "separatist terrorists."

Following that failed attack, Iran's intelligence ministry on July 27 said it had arrested agents linked to Israel's Mossad spy agency, who were also members of an outlawed Kurdish rebel group.

"The Zionist criminal regime... this time around, tried to carry out its terrorist operations through takfiri IS teams," the statement added, according to AFP.

Iran regularly says it captured spies from enemy countries, such as the US and Israel.

In August of 2019, Iran jailed two people, including a British dual national, for 10 years for spying for Israel.

In June of that year, a former Iranian Department of Defense contractor was executed by Iran for spying for the US government.

In 2020, Iran sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States.

A year later, Iran claimed its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel and had seized a cache of weapons it said were planned for use during unrest sparked by water shortages.

In March, Iran claimed it arrested a "spy cell that worked for Israel." At the time, reports said that the network acted to "recruit rioters, with the aim of sending sabotage operations inside Iran."