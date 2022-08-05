Former US Vice President Dick Cheney blasts former President Donald Trump in a new video ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) which was released on Thursday.

The former Vice President brand Trump a “coward” and a “threat to our republic” in the video, released weeks before voters go to the polls.

“In our nation’s 2460year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” Dick Cheney says in the one-minute ad, titled “He Knows It”, according to The Hill.

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it,” adds the former Vice President.

Cheney’s daughter, Liz, is fighting for her political life ahead of the Wyoming primary on August 16 as she faces challenger Harriet Hageman, who is backed by Trump.

Cheney is the vice chair of the House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. She was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots.

In the past, Cheney has accused Trump of "provoking an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes.

She was censured last year by the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming for voting to impeach Trump.

In Thursday’s video, Dick Cheney said that he and his wife were “proud” of their “fearless” daughter, saying she was “honoring her oath to the Constitution.”

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed. I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too,” he ends the ad by saying.