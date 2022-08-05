John Kirby, Director of Strategic Communications for the National Security Council, had a tense exchange with a reporter during a White House press briefing this week.

Kirby appeared to take exception to the manner in which the reporter, Simon Ateba of Today News Africa, asked him a question and scolded him, Sir, I'm going to call on this man — sir listen now, I've been polite to you, but I expect a little bit of respect in return. You know where we are? It's the White House press briefing room, and you need to be more respectful."

Ateba’s question appeared to be dealing with the issue of compensation for Kenyans and Tanzanians who were killed alongside Americans in Al-Qaeda bombings at US embassies in 1998.