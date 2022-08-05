US President Joe Biden will remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Her comments came after the White House reported that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in his latest antigen test.

Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said that while the President had tested positive again, he was feeling “very well”.

Jean-Pierre said it would be up to O’Connor to decide whether two negative tests were needed to end Biden’s isolation.

Biden was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again on Saturday in what experts are calling a rare "rebound infection."

On Wednesday, O'Connor said that Biden "continues to feel well [but] still experiencing an occasional cough...He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear.”