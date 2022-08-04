A massive fire engulfed a London tower block on Thursday, with witnesses hearing a “loud explosion” that sounded like a bomb and felt like an earthquake before the building went up in flames.

The blaze, which occurred in Shoreditch in London’s East End, was fought by over 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines Thursday evening at around 6 p.m. (GMT+1), the Daily Mail reported.

A witness tweeted: “It sounded like a bomb just went off, this is just behind St Matthews Road. Felt like an earthquake, I am so shook.”

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called over 40 times about the fire, which it confirmed took place inside an eight story building, with flames spreading on the third and fourth floors.

At least three ambulances, a tactical response unit and the London Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response team were involved in the operation.

Videos shared on social media showed large plumes of black smoke emanating from the building above out of control flames.

The LFB confirmed they were fighting a fire resulting from “reports of a large explosion” but had not determined the cause of the explosion, the news outlet reported.

“Bethnal Green Road is closed both directions near junction with Brick Lane, as we deal with a serious incident with London Ambulance and London Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area,” London Metropolitan Police tweeted.