Amit Segal, political analyst at Channel 12 News, has estimated that the success of the joint run between New Hope and Blue and White may lead Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who heads Blue and White, into the Prime Minister's seat.

On Sunday night, Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who heads New Hope, announced that they will run together in the November elections.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Segal said, "Yesterday there was preparation for a life-altering event: There was an attempt to change the direction of the water in the elections. It was rushing in a direction known to us - two camps, with two arrowheads. On one side of the equation is the question of whether [Likud MK Benjamin] Netanyahu has 61 [Knesset seats], and on the other side is [interim Prime Minister Yair] Lapid."

"What Sa'ar and Gantz are trying to do is to break free of Lapid's stranglehold. If they succeed, Gantz's premiership is definitely on the table. If they crash, it may be a real crash."

Earlier on Monday, Likud MK Shlomo Karhi told 103 FM that in his opinion, the joint run will "drop to the size of Gantz's [party] before the union, to about 10-11 seats. The ones who will benefit from this are either the right-wing bloc or the people who sit at home and do not believe in Sa'ar."