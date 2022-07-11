Temporary changes to the railway schedule will mean no trains to the southern city of Be'er Sheva on weekends.

As part of the plans for the yearly upkeep of the train tracks in order to improve service and safety, work will be done to update the infrastructure near Nitzanim.

As a result, the train schedule on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, will temporarily change.

The train line between Be'er Sheva and Tel Aviv Savidor-Center will run only between Tel Aviv Savidor-Center and Ashdod Ad Halom, and will not continue on from Ashdod to Be'er Sheva. The train line which runs between Ashkelon and Ra'anana West will run only between Yavneh West and Ra'anana West, and will not stop at Ashdod Ad Halom or Ashkelon.

The train line which runs from Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim, and Be'er Sheva will run as usual.

Israel Railways will also operate a free bus service between the Yavneh West station, Ashdod Ad Halom, and Ashkelon, with service in both directions.

The train schedule will return to normal on Sunday, July 17. Passengers are requested to check updates on the Israel Railways site or app, or by means of the company hotline.