Few Israelis trust the Biden administration to ensure that any future nuclear deal with Tehran will take Israel’s interests into consideration, a new poll reveals.

According to the poll, which was published by the Israel Democracy Institute, found that 75% of Israelis say that Israel cannot rely on the Biden administration to consider Israel’s interests during negotiations with Iran for the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The poll, released on the eve of Biden’s first visit to Israel since taking office last January, found that nearly four-out-of-five Israeli Jews (79%) do not trust the White House’s approach to efforts to restore the nuclear deal. A smaller majority (54%) of Israeli Arabs also said they do not trust the Biden administration.

More than half of Israelis (54%) said that they do not trust the Biden administration to consider Israel’s interests when determining policy vis-à-vis Israel.

Israeli Jews are also skeptical that Biden will be able to secure a breakthrough in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Eighty-two percent said they do not believe any such progress will be made during the Biden administration.

But Israelis are more optimistic that Biden may be able to broker a comprehensive agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, leading to full diplomatic ties. Israeli Jews are evenly divided on the question, with 46% believing Biden could achieve such a breakthrough, compared to 46% who do not believe such a breakthrough is likely under the Biden administration.

Among Israeli Arabs, 35% believe such a breakthrough is possible, compared to 39% who say it is not.