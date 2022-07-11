Likud MK Shlomo Kahi responded Monday to the announcement that the Blue and White and New Hope parties will run together in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Karhi called the joint list the new anti-Netanyahu union.

"I thought that it was a bit crazy, to me, that [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz, as they say, saved [Justice Minister Gideon] Sa'ar from crashing beneath the electoral threshold," Karhi told 103 FM. "In my eyes, this union is excellent for us - Sa'ar does not have a lot of popularity, to say the least, and will hurt the result of this union."

Gantz heads the Blue and White party, while Sa'ar heads New Hope.

"We have another two months until we submit the lists, and over three months until elections," Karhi noted. "In my estimation, this will drop to the size of Gantz before the union, to about 10-11 seats. The one who will benefit from this are either the right-wing bloc or the people who are sitting at home who do not believe in Sa'ar."

Karhi added, "They are trying to hide the fact that their only government is to sit with the United Arab List and the Joint Arab List. They have no other way to do it, otherwise Gantz would come and form a government now and not drag us to elections. Gantz for some reason I don't know saved Sa'ar and that is only to our benefit."