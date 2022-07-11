President Joe Biden will visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center during his visit to Jerusalem Wednesday.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan will escort the President throughout his visit to the Mount of Remembrance. President Biden will be accompanied by President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, along with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Amb. Deborah Lipstadt and renowned Holocaust survivor and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau.

The visit is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, and will include a meeting with two Holocaust survivors – Rina Quint and Gita Cycowicz – in the Museum of Holocaust Art.

During the visit, the delegation is slated to participate in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, commemorating the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust by the German Nazis and their collaborators.

During the memorial ceremony, Biden will rekindle the Eternal Flame and lay a wreath on a slab under which ashes from the extermination camps are buried.