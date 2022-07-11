Ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, the US is examining resumption of offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, Israel Hayom reported.

However, a final decision will be made only if Saudi Arabia takes a number of steps to end the war in neighboring Yemen.

Biden is expected to visit Saudi Arabia during his Middle East trip. According to reports, he is seeking to show willingness to return US-Saudi relations to what they were in the past. The US also seeks to increase the supply of oil from the Gulf, as well as help warm ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel to aid the battle against Iran.

Israel Hayom added that US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are expected to make easing sanctions on Saudi Arabia difficult.

In February 2021, the US administration suspended offensive aid to Yemen, breaking a decades-old tradition. However, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has impacted the US economy in multiple ways and the Democrats now seek to improve their chances in the upcoming midterms by seeking alternative sources of gas.