The Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources in the White House, that during his visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority this week, US President Joe Biden will emphasize his commitment to a two-state solution, announce further economic assistance to the Palestinian Authority and work to renew the peace process.

In the Israeli context, the report said that the US administration expressed concern about the security situation in Judea and Samaria in the context of the alleged killing of more than 70 Palestinian Arabs by Israel, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was also an American citizen.

The report further said that in the preliminary talks with Israel, American sources expressed their opposition to the demolition of homes by Israel, the evacuation of Palestinian Arab families from their homes and the implementation of unilateral measures.

According to the US sources, the demolition of homes and the evacuation of Palestinian Arab families from their homes in eastern Jerusalem encourage acts of violence.

The newspaper noted that the American sources are demanding that Israel compensate Palestinian Arab terrorists being held in prison over charges that have not been proven regarding their involvement in acts of terrorism.