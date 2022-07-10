Family of deceased toddler riots at Soroka Hospital

A violent incident took place on Sunday evening at the ​Division of Pediatrics at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Family members and relatives of a three-year-old toddler, who was electrocuted and critically injured before passing away at the emergency room of the hospital after prolonged resuscitation efforts, rioted and attacked security guards who were present at the scene.

The security team tried to prevent them from breaking into the emergency room, acted resolutely and called Yasam and police forces for assistance.

One security guard required medical attention and two rioters were arrested and taken for interrogation by police.

"Soroka's management views aggressive and violent behavior towards security guards and crews very seriously and will show zero tolerance on the issue," the hospital said.