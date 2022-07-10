Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Sunday evening with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The President wished the Prime Minister success in his new role and noted their recent meeting in Cairo in which the two discussed a wide range of topics.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional matters, and emphasized the importance of the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel which laid the foundation for the countries’ strategic relations and is a central pillar of regional stability. The two expressed their commitment to continuing to develop relations, including in the economic sphere.

The two also discussed President Biden’s upcoming visit to the region this week. They also noted the Palestinian issue and the need for calm.

In the course of their conversation, Prime Minister Lapid and President el-Sisi discussed possible ways to overcome the implications of the crisis in Ukraine for food security.

The Egyptian President raised the report about the collective grave of Egyptian soldiers during the Six Day War. Prime Minister Lapid noted that he has directed his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil to examine the issue in depth and to update Egyptian officials.

The two leaders agreed to advance a meeting between them soon.