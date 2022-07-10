Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

During their conversation, Erdogan congratulated Lapid and wished him success as prime minister. Erdogan also praised Lapid’s recent visit to Ankara, which he dubbed “successful”.

Lapid wished Erdogan a happy Eid al-Adha, and offered holiday blessings of peace and success for the Turkish people.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the President for the cooperation between their countries on thwarting attempted terror attacks against Israelis in Turkey.

The two leaders emphasized that Israel-Turkey relations are of great importance for security, the economy, and stability in the Middle East.

Erdogan and Lapid commended the new civil aviation agreement that was signed just a few days ago between their countries, and expressed hope for additional improvement in bilateral relations.