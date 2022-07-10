5 terrorists arrested in overnight raids

Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Hizma, Danva, Dura and Tamun.



Security forces operated in the town of Hizma and apprehended three terror suspects.



In addition, IDF soldiers operated in the village of Danva to apprehend an individual suspected of shooting live fire at IDF soldiers last Friday adjacent to the community of Einav. The soldiers also confiscated a “Carlo” gun from the suspect.



Moreover, Israel Police forces operated in the town of Dura and apprehended an individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.



In the town of Tamun, IDF soldiers also operated to apprehend a wanted terror suspect.



A total of five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were

apprehended overnight. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.



No IDF injuries were reported.

