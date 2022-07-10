Huge Israeli study disproves link between COVID & heart inflammation

A recently published study by researchers from Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University indicates that COVID infection is not linked to myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle or the heart's outer lining).

The retrospective cohort study compared a group of almost 200 thousand people who had been infected with COVID, with a matched control group of almost 600 thousand people, following them between March of 2020 and January of 2021 (to eliminate any effect produced by vaccination).

Nine post-COVID patients developed myocarditis (0.0046%) and eleven developed pericarditis (0.0056%). In the control group, 27 patients developed myocarditis (0.0046%) and 52 developed pericarditis (0.0088%).

The researchers concluded that, "Post COVID-19 infection was not associated with either myocarditis or pericarditis."

Meanwhile, a study of Health Ministry data related to COVID infection reveals that in the under-60 population, almost all the deaths from COVID in the past six months have been in the so-called "partially vaccinated" population. (Light-blue lines are the unvaccinated; light-green are partially-vaccinated; dark-green are those who received a third or fourth dose within the past half year).

COVID deaths in the under-60s Israeli Ministry of Health

In the over-60 population, deaths have been proportionally highest in the unvaccinated group, which includes those deemed too frail to be vaccinated. However, the partially-vaccinated have also seen significant mortality during this period.

COVID deaths in the over-60 age group Israeli Ministry of Health

