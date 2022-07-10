Thanks to rogue corporations, your money is directly sponsoring abortions

There are no more gray areas. If you pay to see a Disney movie or buy Nike shoes, or do business with way too many big businesses, some of that money will fund abortions.

Multibillion-dollar corporations are subsidizing the eradication of nascent life, not only for partisan political gain, but to keep female employees working and not running up insurance costs. Yes, Google, AirBnb, Apple, Amazon and other progressive icons are not so pro-female and forward thinking it turns out.

Within hours of the Supreme Court’s historic ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, nearly five dozen U.S. companies moved with alacrity to change their “family planning” policies to include money for abortion-related travel, just in case women in a handful of states need to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy — for convenience.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has pushed an anti-gun and pro-LGBT agenda in recent years, will pay up to $4,000 in abortion travel expenses to the nearest state where an employee can get a hasty abortion.

“We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same healthcare options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” Dick’s President and CEO Lauren Hobart wrote.

Disney, a Chinese genocide apologist and proud promoter of assorted cultural lies, rushed to announce, “We have communicated directly with our employees today that we recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live.”

Amazon, which recently has been accused of running sweatshop-style facilities, also liked that $4,000 number, and said they’ll reimburse that much annually for travel expenses when abortion is sought.

There is nothing chivalrous about these policies; no matter your views on abortion, they represent tawdry opportunism.

Yes, these corporations lean left, and if Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren weren’t disingenuous partisan hacks, they’d say this is about corporate greed, too.

Fewer expectant mothers in the workplace means more working personnel, which also helps any company save money on health care benefits. I am not naïve enough to believe these financial incentives never occurred to Amazon and Disney, as they pressure women into abortion.

Those behemoths aren’t the only companies that responded to the court’s decision in a manner that coincidentally benefits their bottom lines. As of this writing, approximately 60 corporations have followed each other into ignominy.

“These corporate oligarchs are using infanticide to increase their profit margins,” a pro-life activist told Alpha News. “This goes beyond a company dropping a donation to Planned Parenthood. The reimbursements go directly toward abortion-related costs, so the money you give to Disney or Delta or whomever subsidizes the killing of an unborn child.”

Indeed, pro-life consumers are again placed in a terribly awkward spot. It’s very hard to avoid the companies on this odious list.

Imagine if Cabelas, Chick-Fil-A or Hobby Lobby donated revenue directly to the NRA, pro-life groups, or the U.S. Border Patrol. The totalitarian left would have already burned down their headquarters.

No one is suggesting conservatives take violeAnt action or boycott every company; but when doing business, even with seemingly innocuous brands like Alaska Airlines, Hewlett Packard, Kroger, or those directly supporting abortion “tourism,” it’s a tough pill to swallow — no pun intended.

A.J. Kaufman is a senior columnist with Alpha News. He taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career, where his writing has since appeared in numerous print and digital outlets. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, and is a frequent guest on various radio programs and podcasts. A.J. currently resides in the Upper Midwest.This article appeared on Alpha News.