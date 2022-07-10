The Biden Opportunity

The arrival of US President Biden in Jerusalem provides an unprecedented opportunity to tackle obstacles to peace that can be removed with the cooperation of the President of the United States.

1. Replace the Palestinian Authority school curriculum, which indoctrinates the next generation to conquer all of Palestine and rejects any notion of a two-state solution, with a curriculum that advocates peace and reconciliation.

2. Repeal unprecedented PA legislation which provides an automatic salary for life for anyone who kills a Jew…which amounts to legalized incentive for murder.

3. Condition aid to the 59 “temporary” UNRWA camps on the adoption of a new policy to resettle the 6.7 million descendants of Arab refugees from 1948 into permanent homes which will assure dignity for the future.

4. End the PA campaign for return to villages which existed before 1948.

5. Ask for full accountability and transparency for all humanitarian support for UNRWA and the PA.

6. Declare unconditional US support for the Abraham Accords.

7. Denounce Iranian encroachment in Syria and Lebanon.

8. End any pressure for an Iran nuclear deal that would wind up with the eventual lethal deployment of nuclear weapons in Iran.

"Wouldn't it be loverly?" (My Fair Lady)