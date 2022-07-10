Report from San Antonio: Suspect arrested following threat against Jewish community

According to a report by The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a suspect had been arrested in connection with the threat against the San Antonio Jewish community.



“ADL is thankful to federal, state and local law enforcement for taking this threat to Texas Jewish communities seriously and working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspect', ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote. "We also wish to thank our partners at the San Antonio Jewish Federation and Secure Community Network for their continued collaboration in the face of threats to local Jewish communities."

"With the immediate threat brought to a resolution, ADL will continue to be in contact with law enforcement, as we have been over the past few days, monitoring the situation. As we have previously said, in this heightened threat environment we urge all communities to maintain vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Once again, we thank the FBI, state and local law enforcement for their proactive work investigating and mitigating these threats."Yesterday, a security alert was issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas following a credible threat identified by the FBI.As a result, Temple Beth-El has cancelled all services on Saturday, and the Jewish Federation of San Antonio is recommending all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended. The Federation notified all local synagogues and organizations, and recommended suspending all Jewish gatherings until further notice.