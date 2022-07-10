Biden: Flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia is a symbol of normalization

United States President Joe Biden published an Op-ed in the Washington Post ahead of his trip to the Middle East.



"Next week, I’ll travel to the Middle East to start a new and more promising chapter of America’s engagement there." Biden writes, "This trip comes at a vital time for the region, and it will advance important American interests."



Biden claims: "The Middle East I’ll be visiting is more stable and secure than the one my administration inherited 18 months ago" and mentions that rocket attack on the embassy in Baghdad as an example as well as the escalating war in Yemen. Biden writes that there was "no political process in sight to end the fighting."

Biden also attacks Trump's decisions regarding the nuclear deal with Iran, blaming him for creating a situation where "the United States found itself isolated and alone.""The frequency of Iranian-sponsored attacks compared with two years ago has dropped precipitously", Biden writes."With respect to Iran", he adds, "we reunited with allies and partners in Europe and around the world to reverse our isolation; now it is Iran that is isolated until it returns to the nuclear deal my predecessor abandoned with no plan for what might replace it. Last month, more than 30 countries joined us to condemn Iran’s lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on its past nuclear activities. My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do.".In regards to Israel, Biden writes: "We helped end a war in Gaza — which could easily have lasted months — in just 11 days. We’ve worked with Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan to maintain the peace without permitting terrorists to rearm. We also rebuilt U.S. ties with the Palestinians. Working with Congress, my administration restored approximately $500 million in support for Palestinians, while also passing the largest support package for Israel — over $4 billion — in history. And this week, an Israeli prime minister spoke with the president of the Palestinian Authority for the first time in five years."Biden notes that he will be the first US president to fly from Israel to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. "That travel will also be a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand." Join our official WhatsApp group "Throughout my journey, I’ll have in mind the millions of Americans who served in the region", Biden writes at the end of his op-ed, "including my son Beau, and the 7,054 who died in conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001. Next week, I will be the first president to visit the Middle East since 9/11 without U.S. troops engaged in a combat mission there. It’s my aim to keep it that way."