A fire broke out Saturday night in a home in the haredi city of Modi'in Illit.

Firefighters called to the scene succeeded in gaining control of the fire, and though damage to property was caused, no one was injured.

According to the home owners, the apartment caught fire after an unknown individual threw a firebomb into it.

Israel Police forces arrived at the scene along with criminal investigators, and are investigating the claim.

"Firefighters from the Binyamin Regional Station acted a short time ago [to put out] a fire in an apartment in the city of Modi'in Illit," a statement from the firefighters said.

Deputy shift commander Lahav Yotam Sela said, "We received a report of a fire in an apartment. Upon arrival of the teams at the scene, we identified a definite fire and immediately began acting to put out the flames and release the smoke, while at the same time searching for trapped individuals."

"Upon completion of the firefighting activities, we began an initial investigation, during which the home owner said that the reason for the fire breaking out was the hurling of a firebomb. Evidence was gathered from the scene and the Judea and Samaria District fire investigator will investigate the event. No one was hurt in the incident, but damage was caused to the apartment."